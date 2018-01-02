Police: Man held in shooting deaths of wife, acquaintance

DETROIT (AP) - Police say a man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of his wife and an acquaintance at a Detroit home.

Detroit police Deputy Chief Elvin Barren says tips led them Monday to a home in Wayne County Redford Township, where the man suspected in the deaths surrendered.

Police earlier responded to a home on Detroit's east side, where they found a man and woman dead. Police had initially asked for help from the public in finding the woman's three children. They were found safe with relatives.

Names weren't immediately released. Police say the suspect and the woman who died were separated and in the process of getting a divorce.

Barren says the suspect had a roughly 15-year history of domestic violence. Police are investigating what prompted the shootings.