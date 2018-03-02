Police make final preparations for Richard Spencer visit at MSU

Several police departments are putting the final touches on their plan as white supremacist Richard Spencer is expected to speak on the campus of Michigan State University Monday.

Michigan State Police are not releasing many details on their plan for the visit. They’re working with East Lansing and Michigan State Police to make sure things don’t get out of hand.

Spencer will speak at the MSU Pavilion on March 5 from 4:30p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We've done different events like this in the past,” said Captain Doug Monette from Michigan State University Police. “It’s important that we take the lessons learned and use those strategy’s to improve our operation as we move forward.”

Campus police are prepared, they're asking you be too if you plan to stop by.

“I encourage people to think about what kind of choices they’re making,” said Monette. “What choices where they attend or not or decide to go do something else or if they do attend to make choices that are within the guidelines.”

To help prevent things from getting out of control, an East Lansing church is offering an alternative to would be protestors.

The All Saints Episcopal Church is planning to host a Diversity Festival on the same day and during the same time as Spencer’s visit.

Many organizations are taking part in the festival, including some from Michigan State University.

There will be food and music at the festival along with time to celebrate common values.

“It’s a chance for people to do some self-examination,” said Reverend Kit Carlson, director at All Saints Episcopal Church. “Like 'do we really think that we are that kind of a community, that kind of message would come here and people would sign on to it,' and the reaction to that is to say absolutely not, we are not those kind of people.”

However you plan to spend the day Monday, know police are ready to keep everyone safe.

“Safety and security are paramount,” said Monette. “We put a lot of time and effort into making sure that all security measures are in place.”

You will need tickets to get into the event.

Spencer and his crew control admission because they rented the facility at MSU.

They do not have to let media inside.

Click here for more information on the Diversity Festival hosted at the All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing.