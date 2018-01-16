Police looking for suspect in Subway robbery

The Ingham County Sheriff's office is looking for the man they say robbed a subway in Holt.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday night at the store on North Cedar Street. The Sheriff's office says a man who was about 5'10" with his face partially covered by an orange bandana, came in to the store and demanded money. He was in dark clothing, a hoodie, and was wearing ski googles.

The man made off with some cash but no word on how much.

Police say the man may have been armed as he was seen holding an unknown object in his hands.

News 10 will let you know when the suspect is arrested.