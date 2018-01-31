Police looking for suspect in Subway armed robbery

The Lansing Police Department is looking for the man they say robbed a Subway at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened at 8PM at the store on East Saginaw Street.

Lansing police tell FOX 47 a black man, wearing all black walked into the Subway, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from a worker. Police say he had his face covered.

The suspect was able to make off with some cash before police arrived. The worker was not hurt.

A K9 unit was called in to track the suspect but the search went cold quickly. Police believe that's when the suspect may have got into a vehicle.

If you have any information or might have been in the area at the time, give the Lansing Police Department a call at (517) 483-4600.

