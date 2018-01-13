Police looking for suspect in Bank of America robbery

Cloudy
The Bank of America located at 3400 E Grand River Ave in Genoa Twp. was robbed on January 11 around 2:00pm. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched.
A man entered the bank wearing a black jacket with a hood, black skull cap, and dark colored gloves. He has been described as 6'' tall, white, with a thin goatee.
When he entered the bank he gave a note to the teller, showed a handgun, and asked for all the money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police tried to track him with a K-9, but they were not successful. They believe he left eh area in a 1998 to 2002 Chevy Venture mini-van, maroon in color.
If you have any information contact Det. Marc King at 517-540-7953 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.