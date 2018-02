Lansing police are looking for the man they say robbed a Family Dollar in Lansing at gunpoint.

It happened just after 8pm Monday on north Martin Luther King Junior boulevard.

Police say the man showed a gun and made off with some cash. They didn't say know how much.

The suspect is a male in his twenties. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a black hooded coat, jeans and black shoes.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information that can help call Lansing police.