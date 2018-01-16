Police looking for man who robbed hotel at gunpoint

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a hotel in Okemos.

It happened just before 11PM Monday night at the Comfort Inn on University Park Drive.

Police say a man wearing a grey sweatsuit walked into the building, made his way to an employee's only office near the front counter. Police say the suspect covered up his face.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee. He ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived.

No one was hurt.

A K9 unit was called in to track the suspect but the search was not successful. No arrests have been made.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office tells News 10 they are hoping to release surveillance images of the suspect later today.

Stay with News 10 as we continue to follow this developing story.