Police looking for 4 men who robbed game store at gunpoint

The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a game store.

It happened at Games of Skill in the 3600 block of South Waverly Road just before midnight Wednesday.

Police tell FOX 47 four men walked into the store, three of them pulled out guns and demanded cash. The group ran off before police arrived. No one was hurt.

A K-9 Unit was called in but the track was unsuccessful.

Police say the suspects are four black males in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing dark clothing and at least one was wearing a mask.

Police tell News 10 it's too early to determine if the suspects were involved in the armed robbery at the Quality Dairy in the 2600 block of Cedar Street before midnight Tuesday.

In that case, two men held up the store at gunpoint. No one was hurt and both men ran off before police arrived.

If you have any information about either armed robbery, give the Lansing Police Department a call at 517-483-4600.