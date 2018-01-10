Police looking for 2 men who robbed Quality Dairy at gunpoint

Lansing Police are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery at a Quality Dairy on the city's south side.

It happened at the store in the 2600 block of Cedar Street before midnight Tuesday.

Police tell FOX 47 that two men wearing masks and dark clothing walked into the store, one of them displayed a gun and demanded cash from a clerk.

The suspects ran off before police arrived. No one was hurt.

A K-9 Unit was called in but the track was unsuccessful.

If you have any information about the robbery, give Lansing police a call at 517-483-7600.