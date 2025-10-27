Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A man is dead after being in critical condition at a local hospital for close to two weeks.

Police say they were sent to the 300 block of East Oakland Avenue in Lansing around 7:45 a.m. on October 14.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found an unconscious 54-year-old man who had serious injuries.

The victim had remained in critical condition at a local hospital until he died on Monday.

The Lansing Police say they have labeled the death as "suspicious" and are waiting for information from the medical examiner's office.

