Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened just before 2:30PM Monday in the 5600 block of Hughes Road.

Police tell News 10 a man had been shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. But police say the victim and suspect know each other. The Lansing Police Department also says this was not and random act and there is no danger to the public.

