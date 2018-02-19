Police investigating robbery at pharmacy

Police are investigating a robbery that happened around 4:00am Monday morning at Walgreens on the south side of Lansing.
Police officers and canine units were walking around the Walgreens located on East Jolly Road near Cedar Street early Monday morning.
The suspect managed to get away before police could get there. The store manager told News 10 that there was one masked robbery who indicated he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.
The man escaped with drugs, the store is unsure of the amount at this time. Four employees were in the store at the time but no one was injured.
Police are looking for a light-skinned black male around 40 years old, with a medium build about 5'9 in stature. He was wearing a tan Carhartt style jacket, dark grey mask, black pants, and black boots.
The store is open for business as usual. If you have any information call the police.