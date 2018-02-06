Police investigating criminal complaints against former Twistars owner John Geddert

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating criminal complaints against former Twistars owner John Geddert. Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jerri Nesbitt tells wilx.com people have been coming forward and that the reports are being investigated. She says the office will not be commenting on the investigation or releasing any details at this time.

Geddert transferred ownership of Twistars to his wife Kathryn recently. The gym's Web site no longer mentions him even though he was its president for 10 years. Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics in January. He quickly sent an email to Twistars families announcing his retirement. In it he said the process started last fall and he'd always planned to retire once he turned 60 years old. He denied violating USA Gymnastics' Safe Sport Policy.

Several of Larry Nassar's survivors accused Geddert of enabling him. Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually abusing gymnasts at the Twistars in Dimondale. During Nassar's sentencing in Ingham County, survivor Makayla Thrush said Geddert threw her on a low bar causing injuries that ended her career. She also claimed Geddert repeatedly told her to kill herself. She said Geddert made her and other gymnasts scrub the bathroom floors at Twistars with a toothbrush if he caught then eating food he didn't approve of.