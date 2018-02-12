Police investigating armed robbery at video store

Fair
The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a video store.
It happened at the Family Video on South Cedar Street around 10:40PM Sunday.
Lansing police tell FOX 47 a man walked into the store, showed he had a weapon and demanded cash from an employee. Police say the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and had a bandana covering his face.
He ran off with some cash before police arrived and no one was hurt.
Police used a K9 unit to track the suspect but the search was not successful.
The Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to give them a call at 517-483-4600.