Police investigating armed robbery at pizza shop

Police are investigating after a man walked into an East Lansing pizza store and robbed it at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night at Marco's Pizza located at 3498 Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.

Employees tell FOX 47 the suspect walked into the store wearing all black with a ski mask over his face and was armed with a long gun.

The suspect did get away with cash after demanding it from the register and put it in a black drawstring bag. The suspect ordered everyone to get on the ground as made his escape out the door.

No one was hurt.

Our crew on scene saw a police dog search the area.

East Lansing, Lansing, and Michigan State University Police were on scene.