Police investigating after multiple victims sent to hospital in shooting near Hillsdale and Chestnut Street

Multiple people were injured in a shooting near Hillsdale and Chestnut Street just before 10 p.m.

Lansing Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area and found multiple victims at the scene. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the exact number of victims, nor their ages or genders.

No arrests have been made, and the scene remains active.

The Lansing Police Department is expected to release more information at a later time.

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