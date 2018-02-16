Police investigate leads after 83-year-old man attacked, robbed at gunpoint

Clinton County Sheriff Deputies say they are searching for two men who robbed an 83-year-old man at gunpoint and attacked him.

It happened near the Village of Fowler on North Grange Road Tuesday morning between 7 and 7:30 a.m.

The attackers left in a dark colored passenger car heading northbound on North Grange Road.

Despite a few scabs on his face, the victim is doing fine and even cracked a few jokes with FOX 47's Clayton Cummins.

The victim says the whole thing was very scary.

“I was sitting there watching the news and I saw this figure go by the front window to come around the south side,” the victim said.

The victim says his attacker approached his door and said he needed gas. He told the attacker he didn’t have any and offered to call a neighbor that did.

“After I told him about me being here alone and an old man he went back to his car,” the victim said. “I didn't know at that point but he had a buddy in his car.”

Both attackers then made their way inside the victim’s home. It wasn’t until he made that phone call to the neighbor where things got scary.

The phone was taken from the victim and “[they] got my plunger out of the bathroom and was beating my dog with it,” the victim said. “When I made the phone call down to my neighbor, the other guy pulled the gun on me and stuck it under my nose and [I] got shoved into the wall.”

The attackers threw the victims pill bottles around and took $50.

The victim was eventually pushed into his bedroom while the suspects got away.

“This could happen to anybody,” said Undersheriff Fritz Sandberg from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Sandberg says regardless of where you live nowadays, it is important to make sure that all doors to your home are locked.

Make sure your driveway and portions of the yard are properly lit and just because someone knocks at your door, doesn’t mean you have to answer it.

“If someone shows up at your door that you have never seen before with a story that doesn't seem to fit call 911, call us,” said Sandberg. “That's what we are here for, we are here to serve and check those things out.”

The victim tells FOX 47 he believes the attack was planned because the suspects parked in an unusual spot in the driveway.

Sandberg says the sheriff’s office has received leads they are following up on.

The attackers are still on the loose.

The victim wasn't able to give police a very detailed description. He said they're both Hispanic, one around 5’6" tall and the other around 6’.

Police are hoping this story will help generate more leads in their investigation.

If you have any information regarding the possible identification of the attackers in this case, contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at (989) 224-5200.