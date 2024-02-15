Police investigate Thursday morning's fatal crash in Jackson

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police investigate a fatal crash from earlier Thursday morning in Jackson. At 10 A.M., Troopers responded to a rollover accident that took place on westbound I-94 west of Mount Hope Road in Grass Lake Township.

Early investigation reports a pickup truck that lost control and was struck by another box truck also heading westbound. The pickup was then pushed into the median and rolled over. The driver of the pickup, a 20-year old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no other injuries have been reported.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

