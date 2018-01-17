Police identify homicide victim

A 31-year-old man was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Athena Drive in Parma Township on Tuesday.

Police have identified him as John D Campbell.

Police found the man around 8:30 a.m.. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Investigators are questioning witnesses who were in the area at the time the crime occurred. They are also working with the Michigan State Police Crime lab collecting and examining evidence form the scene.

Video of the scene is provided by the Hillsdale Watch.

This is a breaking news story. WSYM FOX 47 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.