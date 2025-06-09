Police identify man who died after shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have identified 58-year-old Marvin High Jr., as the man who died after a shooting Sunday evening.

According to police, they were sent to the 3300 block of Bardaville Street for reports of a possible shooting.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they found High with gunshot wounds.

Police say the Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance, as High was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police say they believe it was not a random act.

The investigation is still ongoing — stay tuned to FOX47 News for more updates.