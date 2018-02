Police have a man in custody in connection with bank robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Lansing Police are investigating a bank robbery on the city's south side.

It happened at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Comerica bank on Cedar Street. Investigators say the suspect made off with some cash, but they're not saying how much.

A 47 year-old Lansing man is now in custody. Police are calling him a person of interest.

No other details were released.

If you have any information that can help, call Lansing Police.