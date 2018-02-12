Police: Gunman sought after 2 women killed, officer wounded

Detroit police say they're seeking a gunman after two women were fatally shot and an officer was wounded while responding to the shooting.

Assistant Chief Arnold Williams says officers came under fire while responding reports of shots being fired at a home on the city's east side about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He says two women and a man were wounded. Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood confirms that the two women died.

Williams says the officer's wounds weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Williams says a man suspected in the shootings was believed to be holed up in the area and police worked early Monday to get him to surrender.

Williams says the initial shooting reportedly followed an argument involving at least one of the victims.