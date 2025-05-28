Police evacuate Jackson Walmart after bomb threat

Officers evacuated a Walmart in Michigan on Tuesday evening after an employee received a bomb threat over the phone.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the Walmart located at 1700 W. Michigan Avenue following the report of a bomb threat.

According to a news release from the department, an employee inside the store reported receiving a phone call from an unknown male who claimed to have planted an explosive device inside the building.

Officers secured the area and conducted a full evacuation of the store to ensure the safety of all employees and customers.

Michigan State Police deployed K-9 units to assist with a search of the premises, according to safety officials.

The credibility of the threat remains unknown at this time, police say.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while law enforcement personnel remain on scene.

