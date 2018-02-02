Police: Detroit officer shoots person who hit him with gun

Authorities say a Detroit police officer shot and wounded a person who struck him in the head with a handgun.

Detroit police Captain Darin Szilagy says police were on patrol Thursday night on the city's northwest side when they noticed someone acting suspiciously.

Szilagy says an officer confronted the person in the driveway of a house and a struggle ensued. Police say the person pulled out a gun and hit the officer with the weapon.

Szilagy says the officer then shot the person multiple times. He says they were taken to separate hospitals and both listed in stable condition. Names weren't immediately released.

Police also didn't release details about the person who allegedly hit the officer, describing the person only as a suspect. The shooting is under investigation.