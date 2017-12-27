Police cruiser hit on I-94, driver ticketed

A close-call for a Michigan police officer is reigniting a warning to drivers to give a lane to emergency vehicles.

The Mattawan Police Department says one of its officer's police cruisers was hit during a crash investigation along eastbound I-94 just before midnight Monday, Dec. 25.

The department shared a picture of the cruiser on its Facebook page.

The officer was not in the vehicle when it was hit and was hurt. The driver who hit the cruiser was also not hurt, but they were ticketed for driving too fast for the conditions.

The Mattawan Police Department is using the incident as a way to warn drivers to follow Michigan's "Move Over" Law

It requires drivers to shift into an open lane when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road. If that’s not possible, drivers should pass with caution, giving as much space to emergency crews as possible.