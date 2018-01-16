Police: Assault arrest leads to dismantling of large scale illegal drug manufacturing facility

4:37 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police say a domestic assault arrest in Ingham County led to the dismantling of a large scale commercial illegal drug manufacturing facility in Washtenaw County.

Ingham County Sheriff's deputies responded to Stockbridge Twp. at 11:30pm on January 9 for the report of an assault. A woman claimed that her boyfriend had physically assaulted her, and pointed a handgun at her.

Her boyfriend, 21 year old Kody Krusinski was stopped while driving and arrested for Felonious Assault. During a search of his vehicle deputies found vials that they believe are liquid fentanyl and anabolic steroids.

The next day Ingham County deputies with the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Squad searched Krusinski's home. They found suspected liquid fentanyl and anabolic steroids. Deputies also found information that led them to a commercial facility in Pittsfield Twp. in Washtenaw County.

When police searched that facility they found approximately 3000 milliliters (3/4 of a gallon) of suspected liquid fentanyl along with several hundred vials of suspected liquid anabolic steroids and liquid fentanyl. They also found approximately 4 pounds of suspected anabolic steroid powder and tens of thousands of various pills, which they have not yet identified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top