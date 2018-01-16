Police: Assault arrest leads to dismantling of large scale illegal drug manufacturing facility

Police say a domestic assault arrest in Ingham County led to the dismantling of a large scale commercial illegal drug manufacturing facility in Washtenaw County.

Ingham County Sheriff's deputies responded to Stockbridge Twp. at 11:30pm on January 9 for the report of an assault. A woman claimed that her boyfriend had physically assaulted her, and pointed a handgun at her.

Her boyfriend, 21 year old Kody Krusinski was stopped while driving and arrested for Felonious Assault. During a search of his vehicle deputies found vials that they believe are liquid fentanyl and anabolic steroids.

The next day Ingham County deputies with the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Squad searched Krusinski's home. They found suspected liquid fentanyl and anabolic steroids. Deputies also found information that led them to a commercial facility in Pittsfield Twp. in Washtenaw County.

When police searched that facility they found approximately 3000 milliliters (3/4 of a gallon) of suspected liquid fentanyl along with several hundred vials of suspected liquid anabolic steroids and liquid fentanyl. They also found approximately 4 pounds of suspected anabolic steroid powder and tens of thousands of various pills, which they have not yet identified.