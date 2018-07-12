Police asking for help finding wanted man

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Lansing police are asking the public for help in finding 29-year-old Devon Baldwin.

He has a felony warrant out for his arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon out of Lansing.

Baldwin also has several warrants out for his arrest in other jurisdictions for failure to appear in court.

Lansing police say he could be somewhere in the Owosso area at this time.

If you have any information, give the Lansing Police Department a call at 517-483-4600.