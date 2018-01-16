Police: 4 people die, including 2 kids, in Detroit-area fire

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say four people, including two children, have died in a fire at a home in suburban Detroit.

Michigan State Police say two other people were seriously injured in the fire early Tuesday in Oakland County's Rose Township. Police say the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment and at least one had severe burns. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

The North Oakland County Fire Authority says a man and woman believed to be in their mid-20s died along with the children. Names weren't immediately released.

State police spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw tells WWJ-AM that a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. He says the home about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of Detroit was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.