Police: 2 dead, child hurt in high-speed crash in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Police say two people are dead and a child was seriously injured in a high-speed crash on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened Thursday morning on surface streets near Interstate 94. Police say in a statement the car hit a viaduct and then a pole.

Police say the woman driving the car died along with a female passenger. A child police say was 7 or 8 years old was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.