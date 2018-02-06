Plans move forward on tunnel to Ann Arbor's riverfront

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Plans are moving forward on a tunnel in Ann Arbor to improve access to riverfront recreation areas and curb flooding.

The Ann Arbor City Council voted Monday to take a step forward on the project that will go under railroad tracks between Depot Street and the Huron River.

The Ann Arbor News reports the tunnel will accommodate pedestrians as well as a stormwater sewer. Construction is expected to start this year.

City officials estimate that the flood-control portion of the project totals $5.1 million, with $3.7 million covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funding. The pedestrian trail elements total $2.3 million, including grant money.