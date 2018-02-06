Plans move forward on tunnel to Ann Arbor's riverfront

12:52 PM, Feb 6, 2018

The preserves at the Savannas roads under water. Thank you for your continuing service. Wptv is the best

YouReport
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Plans are moving forward on a tunnel in Ann Arbor to improve access to riverfront recreation areas and curb flooding.

The Ann Arbor City Council voted Monday to take a step forward on the project that will go under railroad tracks between Depot Street and the Huron River.

The Ann Arbor News reports the tunnel will accommodate pedestrians as well as a stormwater sewer. Construction is expected to start this year.

City officials estimate that the flood-control portion of the project totals $5.1 million, with $3.7 million covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funding. The pedestrian trail elements total $2.3 million, including grant money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top