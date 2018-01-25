Plans move ahead for mid-Michigan marijuana industrial park

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Plans are moving forward for an industrial park in mid-Michigan where marijuana would be grown.

Harvest Park says that all 63 acres of the first phase of the planned 130-acre development have been sold to licensed cultivators, processors or people in other medical marijuana fields. The remaining land now is being made available.

Those involved in the project said last year that the overall development is expected to create 1,000 jobs. Managing Director Jeff Donahue says in a statement that the response "has far exceeded our expectations." He says construction is expected to begin soon.

Michigan voters approved marijuana use in 2008 for some chronic medical conditions.