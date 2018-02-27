Plans for a new drain project outlined at Lansing City Council meeting

Plans to develop the old Red Cedar Golf Course were rolled out before the Lansing City Council Monday night.

They'll spend the next 30 days looking it over.

The area for the Red Cedar Renaissance project is in an area that just saw major flooding last week.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker caught up with the county drain commissioner at Monday’s meeting to find out if it will impact this project.

The Red Cedar Park sits at Clippert Street in Lansing.

To the right is Michigan Avenue and the Frandor Shopping Center.

That’s the area where developers say they want to build the new Red Cedar Renaissance but with recent flooding, the question remains, ‘how will they keep this area dry?’

That question can be answered by the Ingham County Drain Commissioner who says the Red Cedar Renaissance is not in danger of flooding

“It's gonna be built above the hundred-year flood plain”, said Commissioner Patrick Lindemann.

“It will never get wet and you know, I think it's a good thing. It's a very good positive thing”, Lindemann continued.

The good thing is a new mixed-used village, which includes housing, parks, a river view restaurant and a main street.

Before the old Red Cedar Golf Course is restored, there are plans to rebuild the Montgomery drain, which is an old system in the flood plain near Michigan Avenue and U.S. 127.

"When it's done it's going to reduce the occurrence of flooding for everything under a 10-year-storm… on the land, not on the river necessarily but on the land”, Lindemann explained.

Rebuilding the Montgomery drain is projected to cost about $30 million, a price that will be cut between the Lansing, Lansing Township, East Lansing and the State Highway Department.

"We're going to hold a drain board meeting which is going to decide the percentages that each municipality is going to pay”, said Lindemann.

Construction on the Montgomery drain project is expected to start this summer and will take two years to complete.

If the plans for the Red Cedar Renaissance project are passed, construction will start sometime this fall.

We'll let you know what happens.