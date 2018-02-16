Plan on table to take University Elections off ballot

In the wake of the ESPN report, and the Larry Nassar scandal on campus, there is a plan on the table to take University Elections off the ballot.

Currently, only three public universities in Michigan have elected boards, those are MSU, Michigan, and Wayne State.

The state representative behind the proposal to end that process says things are working just fine at the other 12 schools where the boards are appointed by the Governor.

He thinks the change is the right thing to do regardless of the way the MSU Board of Trustees handled the Nassar scandal.

Lawmakers agreed Thursday that the MSU Board of Trustees failed in its handling of the Nassar case, but they couldn't come to an agreement on the bill.

Some argued that replacing elected members with the Governor's appointees won't increase accountability with voters.

One lawmaker even proposed doing the exact opposite of the ballot initiative, and allowing the public to elect the boards of the other 12 public universities.

Earlier this week, the MSU Faculty Senate handed the MSU Board of Trustees a no confidence vote for their handling of the Nassar scandal.