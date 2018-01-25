Plaintiffs disappointed in MSU

Some of the women suing Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and others talked with FOX 47 after the Wednesday's sentence hearing. They told us they're bitterly disappointed in how the MSU handled the case.

John Manly, one of the lawyers representing over 100 women told us MSU is talking out of both sides of its mouth. Manly said MSU wants to be there for sexual assault victims but has also asked a federal judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit against the 140 woman and girls who say Larry Nassar sexually abused them.

MSU board of trustees Joel Ferguson's radio interview is a hot issue for many of the survivors. In the interview, Ferguson referred to the situation as just a "Nassar thing." But Manly told us Ferguson is not the only one out of line.

"Joel Ferguson frankly, has acted like a fool. I think the whole board should resign. I think that this didn't have to go this way. The board could've taken care of this, given these victims justice and made Michigan State a beacon for how to handle this. Instead, they thought about themselves and money and decided they were going to run these women over, and now it's blown up in their face," said Manly.

We'll be covering the lawsuit for you as it moves through federal court.