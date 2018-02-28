Pizza Hut scores as offical pizza sponsor of the NFL

Fresh out of the oven...Pizza Hut announced it's new partnership with the National Football League.
Pizza Hut was named the official pizza sponsor of the NFL on Wednesday.
“We know many of our fans enjoy pizza while watching NFL games and we are thrilled to have Pizza Hut, an industry leader and one of America’s favorite brands, as an official league sponsor,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “With a focus on family, friends and fun, Pizza Hut has the creativity we are looking for in a partner and we look forward to working together with them to make the at-home NFL experience more exciting than ever for our fans.”
The Pizza Hut partnership with the NFL will include local and exclusive team partnerships, like offering game tickets and unique fan experiences to all NFL games in marketing and promotional campaigns each year.
“The opportunity to align in an official capacity with the NFL is a tremendous opening for a brand and product that is so neatly aligned with the football-watching occasion like pizza and Pizza Hut,” said Andy Rosen, Pizza Hut franchise owner and Franchise Board of Directors Chairman. “Our system is aligned behind and thrilled about this partnership. No one better understands the essence of Pizza Hut, including our consumers, than our group of owners and team members.”
This multi-year agreement will commence during the April 2018 draft.
Pizza Hut has more than 7,500 restaurants in the U.S., and 16,700 worldwide in over 100 countries.