Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested

The Lansing Police Department says a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

It happened in the 3300 block of Bardaville Street just after 9PM.

Police say the suspect showed the delivery driver a gun and took cash.

The delivery driver was not hurt.

A K9 unit was called in to track the suspect, which led officers to an apartment complex where they were able to arrest the suspect.

The Lansing Police Department says evidence of the robbery was recovered at the apartment.

The suspect's name will not be released until he's arraigned, which is expected to happen later Thursday.