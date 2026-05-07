LANSING, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons' playoff run is generating excitement and economic impact across Mid-Michigan, from small businesses to sports bars.

WATCH BELOW: Pistons' playoff run brings boost to Mid-Michigan businesses and fans

Pistons' playoff run brings boost to Mid-Michigan businesses and fans

Al Salas, owner of Lansing Athletics, said the energy surrounding Detroit sports is unlike anything he has seen in decades.

"We haven't had a magnitude of excitement since then."

Salas said Detroit's sports success has become a reliable driver for local business — first with the Lions' recent run, and now with the Pistons deep in the playoffs.

"It's good for everybody, especially with the economy right now."

The impact, he said, extends well beyond sports apparel.

"It's awesome, not only for small businesses like ours but for restaurants, sports bars."

"People come to the mall to shop for Pistons apparel they end up buying other stuff, so it's good for everybody."

Corey Dayton stopped into Lansing Athletics ahead of the game, picking up new gear to show his support.

"Always repping Detroit, I just bought a brand new hat."

Dayton said following the Pistons this season has offered him comfort.

"Gas prices crazy, food prices crazy, everything, but sports, it's always going to be there for you."

Salas said the team's success is something the whole community can share in.

"We're all happy, everybody wins!"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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