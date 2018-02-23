Pipe, equipment woes lead to boil-water advisory in Livonia

Fog
LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) - Residents in one of Detroit's largest suburbs have been told to boil their water for the next few days before they drink it.
Livonia has been hit with a variety of pipe and equipment failures. After 48 hours, the water will be tested to check for bacteria.
Assistant public works director Brian Wilson says the boil advisory is a precaution.
Livonia schools are closed Friday as a result of the water woes.
The city has a population of 94,000 people.