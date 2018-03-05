Photos of suspect in diner burglary released

Mijo's Diner in Lansing was burglarized late January.

Monday, the Lansing Police Department have released photos of the suspect.

It happened at Mijo's Diner on North Grand River in Lansing on January 30 at 2:43 a.m.

Police tell FOX 47 that the suspect broke a front window to enter the business. He took several items and exited.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid-20’s, with short trimmed hair, light facial hair, wearing a zip-up jacket with hood and baggy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.