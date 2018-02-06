Philanthropist gives $2M more to boost jazz at Wayne State

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit philanthropist Gretchen Valade has given more money to boost jazz studies at Wayne State University.

The Detroit school announced Monday that Valade, a board member of Carhartt Clothing and granddaughter of its founder, pledged $2 million for an additional performance space in the future Gretchen Valade Jazz Center. Wayne State is using the money to update its current Studio Theatre in the Hilberry Theatre.

Valade committed $7.5 million to the school's jazz program in 2015. Her gifts also have created endowed chairs and scholarships.

In a statement, Valade says she's "passionate about jazz artists and spotlighting Detroit's rich jazz heritage."

Valade is chair of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation and established the festival's $10 million endowment. She's founded Mack Avenue Records and owns the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe.