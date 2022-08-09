Pewamo-Westphalia High School looking to become back-to-back Division 7 state champions

WESTPHALIA, Mich. — The Pewamo-Westphalia High School football program has been a juggernaut in mid-Michigan. Four state titles in the last six years, including a win at Ford Field to cap off last season.

The Pirates lost quite a few players from that team, and with each new year, there is a target on PW's back.

"We just push the kids to get better every single week, and they do a great job of just buying into it. We tell them all the time that it doesn't matter, last year was last year, and you've got your own signature to make on this program," head coach Jeremy Miller said.

The one spot the Pirates will have experience is at the quarterback position. Senior Troy Wertman will be the signal caller once again.

"The class above us taught us a lot of things. We had a lot of guys on that team step up into their roles, and they showed our class, and even the class below us how to be leaders," Wertman said.

On the first day, the team was doing team building and practicing with the Marine Corps. Their first game is against Redford Union Thursday, Aug. 26.

