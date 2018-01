When temperatures get as cold as they're expected to get tonight not only do you need to think about yourself, but your pets as well.

Ingham County Control Officers say they're getting calls everyday of animals left outside. As temperatures get colder officers at animal control are expecting the number of calls to go up with it.

If you can't bring your pet inside or at least provide them with a straw or hay bedding inside their house or kennel to retain heat.

Just like humans dogs are also susceptible to frost bite. Symptoms including limping, swelling, even blisters.

If your dog is frost bitten do not use heat that is not the answer get them to a vet right away.

If you do see an animal in need give your local animal control office a call.