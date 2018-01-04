UPDATE: Person calls 911, found in dead in parking lot

UPDATE: The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says a man who called 911 shot himself in the parking lot of East Olive Elementary School in St. Johns.

Deputies were called to the former school just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The man had called 911, stated he was suicidal and told dispatch that he had a handgun with him.

A Clinton County negotiator talked to the 31-year-old man from Potterville for several hours before the man took his own life.

He died of a single gunshot wound.

The man was a military veteran he had suffered from PTSD, depression, and a traumatic brain injury according to the office of the Clinton County Sheriff.

The school was closed and no children or staff were onsite.