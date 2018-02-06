Perry mourns student killed in car accident

A Mid-Michigan community is mourning the death of a teenager killed in a rollover accident Saturday night. She was one of eight people in an SUV when it flipped on I-69 in DeWitt Township.

Perry High School principal David Myron tells FOX 47 the student body is devastated. Class wasn't in session today, but the school has plans in place for tomorrow.

"We are pretty tight-knit and people care about each other here. Its a really difficult time.No one knows what to say or do that's right," said Myron.

Dewitt Township Police tell FOX 47 the teenagers were in a trailblazer heading west on I-69 getting ready to merge onto us-127 when the car hit a patch of black ice causing them to hit the guardrail and roll over four times. Two of the backseat passengers were thrown from the SUV. One girl was pronounced dead at the scene and another is still hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police aren't sure how many of the teens were wearing seatbelts.

"Things were pretty normal.It doesn't seem like she was speeding.We do not believe there was any alcohol or drugs involved," said Dewitt Township Police Chief, Brian Russell.