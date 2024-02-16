COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — “This particular shot gun is a Parker,” gun enthusiast Mike Hankinson explained to FOX 17. “It’s considered the best American made double barrel that was ever made, and it’s a 12 gauge.”

Hankinson has been a gun enthusiast nearly his entire life; however, some pieces in his collection aren’t working for him anymore.

“We had shooting exhibitions in the gymnasium at Comstock Park High School with a couple of girls that shot for the Grand Rapids Rifle Team,” he explained. “My shoulders are getting to the point where I don’t enjoy shooting a 12 gauge.”

So, Hankinson is looking forward to Holland’s Original Gun and Knife Show next weekend.

“So, I am hoping to swap that one off for a lighter gauge, lower power shells and all that,” he added.

This year, Hankinson needs to bring more than the stock because he’s trying to sell.

Permit traffic picks up as Michigan's new guns laws go into effect

“I’d like one permit for handgun. I would like two permits for the long gun, the new permit,” Hankinson said.

Connor Smith, who manages records for the Grand Rapids Police Department, says permit traffic already has picked up in the last few days.

“The gun law change that went into effect on Tuesday, essentially expanded universal background checks to all firearms,” Smith explained.

That includes handguns, rifles and shotguns – meaning Michiganders without a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) need to go to their local law enforcement agency to apply for a purchase permit.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Michigan's new gun laws

“If you are buying or even just transferring ownership of a long gun from person to person, you would have to come get a license to purchase. A majority of them are the pistols,” Smith added. “We are encouraging people to call the records unit to make an appointment to get a license.”

Richard Sebree, an independent gun salesman and owner of D. Crockett's Corner based out of Ottawa County, is frustrated with these new laws.

“So more work,” he said. “You could potentially lose a sale because now that customer has to go, that doesn’t have a CPL, has to do all this extra work, and then now, they will realize…’Why am I going to have to do all this?’”

Hankinson, on the other hand, says he’s happy to jump through these new hoops.

“It’s the law,” he said. “Hopefully, I will receive my two permits in the mail by the 24th or by the 23rd so I can go to the gun show on the 24th.”

Per these new laws, you must bring a state-issued ID, proof of your current address, and some money when you go to get your permit. Firearm permit prices vary by law enforcement agency.

Holland’s Original Gun and Knife Show is happening Saturday, February 24 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Holland Civic Center Place.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube