Pellet Gun shooter in court Tuesday morning

A pretrial hearing was scheduled Tuesday morning for a Summit Township teenager accused of seriously injuring a classmate with a pellet gun last fall.

18-year-old William Caserta is charged with one count of felony assault.

Caserta is accused of shooting a classmate in the stomach during a coordinated ambush with four other classmates outside a house last October in Jackson County.

The victim had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the pellet from his stomach. The other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

Caserta faces up to four years in prison if convicted.