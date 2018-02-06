Pellet Gun shooter in court Tuesday morning

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for a summit township teenager accused of seriously injuring a classmate with a pellet gun last fall.

18-year-old William Caserta is charged with one count of felony assault.

Caserta is accused of shooting a classmate in the stomach during a coordinated ambush with four other classmates outside a house last October in Jackson County.

The victim had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a pellet from his stomach.

The other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

Caserta faces up to four years in prison if convicted.