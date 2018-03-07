Peeping suspect faces child porn charges

Snow
A man charged with hiding a cell phone to record women in the bathroom of a Grand Rapids sandwich shop is now facing child porn charges.
According to Wood TV, 20-year-old Brandyn Rosa is facing five additional charges.
Prosecutors say they found numerous photos and videos of young children on Rosa's devices.
There were also images of a child taken by Rosa's phone, including a video of him setting up the camera in the Penn Station Sandwich Shop's bathroom.
Rosa is now back in custody.