Peeping suspect faces child porn charges

A man charged with hiding a cell phone to record women in the bathroom of a Grand Rapids sandwich shop is now facing child porn charges.

According to Wood TV, 20-year-old Brandyn Rosa is facing five additional charges.

Prosecutors say they found numerous photos and videos of young children on Rosa's devices.

There were also images of a child taken by Rosa's phone, including a video of him setting up the camera in the Penn Station Sandwich Shop's bathroom.

Rosa is now back in custody.