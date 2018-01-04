Pedestrian fatally struck, driver taken to hospital

8:17 AM, Jan 4, 2018
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Lansing's South side.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near Hughes road just before 7:00pm Wednesday.

The driver of the car that hit her was taken to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The road was shut down for about two hours.