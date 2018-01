Some much needed improvement to a busy mid-Michigan interstate will start Wednesday and drivers can expect some delays.

MDOT will start pavement patching Wednesday on westbound I-94 between Hawkins Road and the U.S. 127 interchange at exit 142.

Crews will then patch westbound I-94 between Elm Road and Lansing Avenue on Thursday.

I-94 will remain open while the scheduled work takes place between 9AM and 2PM both days.